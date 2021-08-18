C.K Akonnor lavish praises on Liverpool duo Salah and Mane

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has praised Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah for making the continent proud in Europe.

The Liverpool pair have been the livewire of the English giants, and week-in-week-out produced the best of football in the English Premier League.



Over the weekend, Salah became the first player to score on five consecutive premier league opening days.



Sadio Mane is the last player to win the Player of the Year award in Africa.



"Egyptian football is always strong and at the top and has great stars throughout history and has a big star with the value of Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star," Akonnor told Egyptian channel On-Time Sports.

"We watch Salah and what he offers in the English Premier League and how he reached to be No. 1 in the Premier League. All of Africa is proud of what Salah and Sadio Mane, the Liverpool duo, offer, as he raises the flag of the entire continent," he added before the AFCON draw on Tuesday.



Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros at next year's Nations Cup.



