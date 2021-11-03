C.K. Akonnor reports GFA to CAS, seeks $700,000 as compensation – Reports

• C.K. Akonnor was sacked by the GFA for non-performance in the World Cup qualifiers

• C.K. Akonnor demands unpaid salaries and bonus



• Former Black Stars coach replaced with Milovan Rajevac



Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has reportedly taken legal actions against the Ghana Football Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for unlawful termination of contract.



Coach Charles Akonnor was sacked together with his two assistant coaches in September 2021, after supervising Ghana’s abysmal start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Black Stars coach.



According to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the former Black Stars captain has dragged the GFA to the Apex Sports Court, accusing the GFA of terminating his contract unlawfully and demanding $700,000 in compensation.

“We can report that the legal firm of former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has decided to drag the GFA to CAS. A presumed unlawful termination of contract and are making the following claims. $300k as damages, $50k as salaries arrears, and $50k as signing on fee,” Akoma FM has reported.



C.K. Akonnor was replaced with the re-appointment of Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac.



