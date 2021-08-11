C.K Akonnor to announce squad for World Cup qualifiers on Friday

Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers

Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media on Friday, August 12, 2021, at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association.

Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana is scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg respectively.

The Press briefing will take place at 11 am.