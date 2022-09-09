C K Akonnor to drag Sports Ministry to CAS over unpaid salaries

Former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Prosper Yaw Ntow, the lawyer for former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed that he and his client have agreed to drag the Sports Ministry to the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS) over unpaid salaries and compensations.

Ntow confirmed that they have put together all documents required and are ready to take the matter up at CAS by next week.



In an interview with Kessben FM, the renowned lawyer stated that Milovan Rajevac, who succeeded Akonnor as Black Stars coach and was later fired, has been settled, whereas Akonnor, a former Black Stars player and captain, is yet to receive his compensation and outstanding salaries.



“His contract was terminated in September 2021 and per the arrangement in the contract, the FA, was supposed to pay his compensation within 30 days at once.



"Unfortunately, up till now, no payment has been made. We held several meetings with them but still, there is no payment made and they’ve not said anything about it."



"Milovan Rejevac who was recently sacked has been settled, CK Akonnor a former player, and a captain who served Ghana and coached the Black Stars as well has not been settled."

Ntow explained that it was agreed in his client contract that one party is allowed to take matters to CAS if the other breaches the terms.



"It was agreed in the contract that if any party frowns the contract the other party should go to CAS but due to the love CK had for Ghana he had been waiting but right now he’s fed up, we have to go to CAS."



"They should not blame CK, it will be the doing of the FA and the sports ministry. By next week, we will officially go to CAS” Lawyer Ntow said."



The sports ministry reportedly owe Charles Kwabla Akonnor $700,000 in compensation.



