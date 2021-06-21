CAA endorses West Africa International Marathon (WAIM)

It is expected to draw participants from all the 16 West African countries

Source: GNA

The Confederation of African Athletics (Region II) has endorsed the first-ever West Africa International Marathon (WAIM) to be staged in Accra.

The 21-Kilometer race which would be under the auspices of Medivents Consult – one of the leading marathon organisers in Ghana is expected to attract athletes from other west African countries.



This was after the organisers had applied for approval from the sub-regional body that controls athletics.



In a letter to the organiers, it said, “the CAA Region II is excited to endorse the maiden West Africa International Marathon.



“The Region II would support your laudable initiative and would give you the needed support to carry out your programme successfully,” it added.

The West Africa International Marathon (WAIM) would be an annual event to be hosted in Accra.



It is expected to draw participants from all the 16 West African countries.



Organisers of the event would soon announce details such as start and finish points, sponsors, partners, and the date in due course.



Medivents Consult is the organisers of the annual Kwahu Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.