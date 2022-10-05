CAF CC: Hearts of Oak announce travelling squad to Mali to face AS Bamako

Hearts of Oak SC

Hearts of Oak stop-gap coach David Ocloo has announced a 22-man travelling squad list for their CAF Confederation Cup match this weekend against AS Real de Bamako.

The Phobians take on the Malian side in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the competition on Saturday at the 26th March Stadium in Bamako.



The second leg of the tie comes off a week later at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts were given a bye in the first preliminary round whilst Real de Bamako eliminated Burkina Faso club AS Douanes through post-match penalty shootouts.



The Phobians are chasing the group stages of the Confederation Cup for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2004 where they won the competition.



The winner of this tie will still have to clear another hurdle before making it to the group stages of the competition.



Star man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who missed the league match against fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko SC a fortnight ago returns to the squad for the trip.



Barnieh was away with the Ghana national team for their two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month.



Hearts will depart Ghana on Thursday to Cote d'Ivoire where they will do a transit before continuing the journey to Bamako.

The Rainbow club will have the chance to train at the match venue on Friday.



Below is the squad list for the Mali trip:



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Eric Ofori Antwi



DEFENDERS



Fatawu Mohammed

Samuel Inkoom



Rashid Okine



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah



Robert Addo Sowah



Konadu Yiadom



Caleb Amankwah



Mohammed Alhassan



Zakaria Yakubu

MIDFIELDERS



Daniel Kordie



Seidu Suraj



Enoch Asubonteng



Gladson Awako



Gideon Asante



Prince Nana Kwesi Darmang



FORWARDS

Yassan Ouatching



Kwadwo Obeng Junior



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Junior Kaaba