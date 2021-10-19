CAF CL: Hearts could win the second leg with excellent officiating - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu believes his team can win in Morocco if they are assured equal officiating in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians defeated Wydad Athletic in the first leg match on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup champions advance to the second leg with a goal from Isaac Mensah in the 40th minute.



Despite the narrow victory and the predicted difficult return leg, Coach Samuel Boadu is certain that Hearts of Oak would qualify if equal officiating is provided in the second leg.

“It is going to be game management when we go to Morocco. If we get good officiating Hearts of Oak can score over there,” he said at the post-match conference.



“Everybody saw the performance of the referee and if we get good officiating in Morocco, Hearts of Oak will win,”



“Hearts of Oak has good players to compete with WAC of Morocco. We are ok with the one goal we scored. We shouldn’t give up and we are going to qualify over there”, he ended.