CAF CL: Togolese referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe appointed to handle Kotoko v RC Kadiogo clash

Kotoko

CAF has appointed match officials for the first leg of Asante Kotoko’s clash against RC Kadiogo.

The Ghana Premier League champions are set to lock horns with the opponent from Burkina Faso in the first preliminary round of the playoff to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



“Togolese referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe has been handed the CAF Champions League first preliminary match between Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK)(Burkina Faso) VS Asante Kotoko(Ghana),” a statement from the Ghana FA has said.



The official will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi and Ourotou Agba with Komlanvi Aklassou as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Germain Didier Simplice Nguiamba will be the Match Commissioner for the high-anticipated clash.



The match will be played at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote D'Ivoire.



Currently, Asante Kotoko are in Sudan for the second phase of the club’s pre-season.