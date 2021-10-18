CAF Champions League: Alhaji Akanbi unhappy with officiating despite Hearts win over WAC

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akanbi

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Alhaji Akanbi, said he was not happy with officiating despite their 1-0 win over Wydad Athletic in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Sunday.

Isaac Mensah’s first-half strike was enough to seal the win for the Phobians in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, during the game, the fans of the club were not amused as all 50-50 decisions went in favour of Wydad Athletic Club.



"When you're playing at home, you have an advantage and if you look at how our players played yesterday, they did very well."

The only problem was the officiating and everybody who watched the game on television will testify," Akanbi told Asempa FM.



"I approached the match commissioner after the game and he told me he will highlight the performance of the referee in his report."



The return game has been scheduled for Sunday, October 24 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.