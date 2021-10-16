CAF Champions League: Coronavirus disrupts Wydad's plans ahead of Hearts match

Wydad Casablanca players

Wydad Casablanca's plans for the first meeting with Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League have been disrupted by coronavirus.

The Moroccan champions intended to arrive in Ghana on October 14.



Also, they wanted to hold two training sessions in Accra before Sunday's important match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, they were forced to discard those plans because their head coach Walid Regragui tested positive for the deadly virus.



Their assistant coach and physical trainer have also been ruled out after contracting the virus.



Aside from the virus taking out the key members of their technical team, five key players are injured.

They arrived in Ghana late Friday without all of them.



It is expected that they will train once at the Accra Sports Stadium to familiarise themselves with the pitch.



Wydad will host the second leg next weekend in Casablanca.



The winner of the tie will qualify for the group stage of the competition.