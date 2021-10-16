CAF Champions League: Don’t be intimidated, be confident – Abubakari Damba to Hearts

Hearts will face Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the CAF Champions League qualifiers on Sunday

Former Ghana international Abubakari Damba has advised Hearts of Oak players to be confident and not be overawed by the occasion when they face Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the CAF Champions League qualifiers on Sunday.

The Phobians welcome the 2017 CAF Champions League winners for the first leg encounter of the second round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco a week later for the return leg.



Hearts of Oak are seeking to make a first appearance at the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the first time since 2006 and would have to eliminate the Moroccan giants if they want to achieve that feat.



Ahead of the game on Sunday, former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba stated Hearts can beat WAC if they play their own game and are confident.



“We know WAC and the quality, the history they possess”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.

“Hearts of Oak have been impressive in the league. They are playing good football and getting results, the team is intact and players are at their peak. The only thing is that they have to maintain discipline. Because it’s being a while they played in this competition. They have to tread cautiously but then open up and play their own football.



“They shouldn’t be intimidated that WAC has the experience in the Champions League, and has quality. Hearts must show that they are The Phobians. They need to play and be confident”, he added.



Hearts of Oak will host WAC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg of the second round qualifying tie of the CAF Champions League and kick-off for the game is set at 3 PM.