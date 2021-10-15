CAF Champions League: Ghanaian politician donates to Hearts of Oak ahead of Wydad clash

Ghanaian politician Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Ghanaian politician Percival Kofi Akpaloo has donated Hearts of Oak to boost their morale ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

The 2020 presidential candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Ghanaian giants in Accra this week.



“As a citizen of this country and a football fan this is the little help I can offer to Hearts of Oak as they participate in the Caf championship this weekend, I hope this will motivate them to win the game for Ghana,” Mr Akpaloo said.



He added, “I also have a cash package for them if they win against their opponents, each player will get GhC1000 and GHC2000 for each member of the Technical team.”

Hearts of Oak will host Wydad AC at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021, for the first of the two scheduled meetings.



The return leg will be played in Casablanca in a week's time.



The winner will qualify to the group stage while the loser drops to the Confederation Cup.