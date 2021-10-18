CAF Champions League: 'Hearts can win with good officiating in Morocco' - Coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu says his team can win in Morocco if they get fair officiating in their second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians secured a slim win over Wydad Athletic in the first leg encounter held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



Isaac Mensah's goal in the 40th minute ensured that the Phobians will travel to Morocco in the second leg with an advantage.



Despite the slim win and an anticipated tough return leg to come, Samuel Boadu is optimistic that if his side gets fair officiating in the second leg, they can qualify.

“It is going to be game management when we go to Morocco. If we get good officiating Hearts of Oak can score over there”, he said at the post-match conference.



“Everybody saw the performance of the referee and if we get good officiating in Morocco, Hearts of Oak will win.”



“Hearts of Oak has good players to compete with WAC of Morocco. We are ok with the one goal we scored. We shouldn’t give up and we are going to qualify over there”, he added.