CAF Champions League: Hearts forward Barnieh Barnieh talks 'philosophical' ahead of Wydad clash

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, remains confident ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

The former Ghana U-20 captain insists that they will go into the game with one goal, which is to win the match.



"It's not about our memory from last season. It's about showing who we are to the world, showing we will make everyone proud. Because how we are in the future will be founded on how we behave today," he told the club's media.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions beat Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar to reach the round of 32 of Africa's elite competition.

Hearts have targeted the group stages and a two-legged victory over the Moroccans will see them qualify to the next stage.



Meanwhile, the double-winners begin their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign against Legon Cities on October 29, 2021.