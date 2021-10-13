CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak announces ticket prices for Wydad clash

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the ticket prices for the team’s CAF Champions League encounter against Wydad SC in the upcoming weekend.

The Ghana Premier League giants will on Sunday, October 17, 2021, host the Moroccans in the first of a two-legged encounter in the CAF elite inter-club competition.



Ahead of the tough meeting, Hearts of Oak have today announced the price of tickets for the game.



According to a post on the Twitter page of the club, the ticket for the Popular stand will be sold at GH₵70 while those for Centre Line will be sold for GH₵100.



Meanwhile, the ticket for the VIP and VVIP sections will be sold for GH₵200 and GH₵200 respectively.

Advanced tickets will go up for sale on Friday, October 15, and will be available for purchase at the Hearts of Oak secretariat, the Accra Sports Stadium, 37 Goil Station, and the Nima Goil Station.



