CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak register 36 players including Awako and Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak has registered 36 players

Midfielders Benjamin Afutu and Gladson Awako are among 36 players registered by Hearts of Oak for their 2021-22 CAF Champions League campaign.

Initial reports claimed Afutu was excluded by Hearts because he refused to extend his contract, but the official list includes the 25-year-old.



Even though Afutu’s contract has expired, the Phobians registered him as they are confident the midfielder will agree on a new deal in the coming days.



Former Great Olympics captain Awako has also been registered despite Hearts of Oak yet to officially announce his signing.



He is joined by other new faces such as returnee striker Kofi Kordzi, Seidu Suraj, Enock Asubonteng, and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Guinean side CI Kamsar in the preliminary round of the competition.



The Guineans will host the first leg of the tie on 10-12 September 2021 in Conakry before the second leg in Accra on 17-19 September.



The winner will face Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club in the first round.