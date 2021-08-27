CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak’s participation validated

Hearts will play in Africa next season

Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak's participation in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season has been validated by the continental football governing body.

Ghana Football Association (GFA), whose competition Hearts of Oak, applied to CAF on behalf of the Phobians, who also clinched the MTN FA Cup.



In a communique to the GFA by the Director of Development, Raul Chipenda, CAF notified that Hearts of Oak SC''s engagement for the CAF Champions League 2021/22 season has been fully approved after reviewing the documentation sent by the Club Licensing Department regarding their license application and final decisions of the Committee.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak SC are to ensure the respect of all criteria and conditions for which the license was issued. In the case of known violations or infractions, the club and the GFA may incur disciplinary sanctions from CAF.

Hearts of Oak have been paired against Club Industriel Camsar of Guinea in the first preliminary stage of the Competition.



