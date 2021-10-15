CAF Champions League: It’s about showing who we are to the world – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, says his outfit is determined to prove their worth to the world when they face Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the CAF Champions League.

The Phobians on Sunday will host the first leg of the second qualifying round tie against the Moroccan champions.



The return leg will be played next weekend in Casablanca.



The winner will progress to the group stage, popularly referred to as the money zone.

Ahead of the game, the forward said they have no interest in looking at their achievement from the past as they are focused on making a statement that will affect their future.



"It's not about our memory from last season. It's about showing who we are to the world, showing we will make everyone proud. Because how we are in the future will be founded on how we behave today," he told the club's media.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions beat Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar to reach the round of 32 of Africa's elite competition.