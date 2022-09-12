1
CAF Champions League: Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo names line up to face Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko SC head coach, Seydou Zerbo, has named a strong side to face RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie.

Zerbo has handed four new signees their debut in the game that will come off in Cotonou, Benin.

The debutants include John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, Enoch Morrison, and Steven Mukwala.

In a 4-3-3 system, Danlad Ibrahim will be in the post as Christopher Nettey, Yusif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, and John Tedeku complete the back four.

In the middle, skipper Richard Boadu, Richmond Lamptey and Enoch Morrison form the 3-man midfield, while Isaac Oppong, George Mfegue and Steven Mukwala lead the attack.

The game is set at 16:00 GMT kick-off time.

Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between September 16 to 18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

Below is the Kotoko line up in full:

Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, John Tedeku, Yusif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, Richard Boadu(C), Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, Richmond Lamptey, George Mfegue, Steven Mukwala.

