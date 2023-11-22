CAF Champions League: Medeama depart for Cairo with strong 21-man squad to face giants Al Ahly

Medeama players

Ghanaian champions Medeama gearing up for a challenging clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama, currently 8th in the Ghana Premier League, will be departing for Cairo on Wednesday with a robust 21-man squad.



Among the notable players making the trip are Black Stars trio Jonathan Sowah, Fatawu Hamidu, and Nurudeen Abdulai. These players were part of the squad for Ghana's qualifying matches against Madagascar and Comoros.



Accompanying the squad are 11 backroom staff members, including a video analyst, highlighting Medeama's commitment to thorough preparation.

Despite their inconsistent performance in domestic competitions, Medeama are determined to make a mark in their Champions League debut. Their first group stage match on Saturday, November 25, will be held at the formidable Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, where they'll face the record-holding Al Ahly.



Al Ahly, known for their strength at home, may face a challenge as they have limited knowledge about their less-known opponent. Medeama's debut in the Champions League adds an element of unpredictability to the encounter, making it an intriguing clash between the seasoned Egyptian side and the ambitious Ghanaian club.