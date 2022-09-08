CAF Champions League: No Mbella as Asante Kotoko name 22-man squad to face Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko have named a 22-man squad for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter against Rail Club de Kadiogo in Benin.
The club's top scorer last season, striker Frank Mbella Etouga, who missed the club's pre-season through injury, could not recover in time to make the trip.
However, his compatriot George Mfegue, who also missed Kotoko's pre-season, has been included in the list after recovering from injury.
Other players who missed the trip include Thomas Pele, Eric Zeze, Stephen Amankona, Augustine Agyapong and Rocky Dwamena.
The first leg of the tie, originally scheduled for Friday, September 9, 2022, has been moved to Monday.
The game will come off in Benin, Cotonou, after CAF rejected Kadigo's home ground, Stade de Kadiogo, in Ouagadougou for not meeting the standard.
Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between September 16 to 18, 2022.
The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.
Check out the full squad below:
Goalkeepers
Danlad Ibrahim
Fredrick Asare
Moise Pouaty
Defenders
Christopher Nettey
Samuel Appiah
John Tedeku
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
Sherif Mohammed
Yussif Mubarik
Andrews Appau
Midfielders
Richard Boadu
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Ernest Osei Poku
Enoch Morrison
Richmond Lamptey
Dickson Afoakwa
Isaac Oppong
Nicholas Mensah
Attackers
Steven Mukwala
Georges Mfegue
Samuel Boateng
