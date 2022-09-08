0
Menu
Sports

CAF Champions League: No Mbella as Asante Kotoko name 22-man squad to face Kadiogo

Asante Kotoko SC Gh Asante Kotoko SC

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have named a 22-man squad for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter against Rail Club de Kadiogo in Benin.

The club's top scorer last season, striker Frank Mbella Etouga, who missed the club's pre-season through injury, could not recover in time to make the trip.

However, his compatriot George Mfegue, who also missed Kotoko's pre-season, has been included in the list after recovering from injury.

Other players who missed the trip include Thomas Pele, Eric Zeze, Stephen Amankona, Augustine Agyapong and Rocky Dwamena.

The first leg of the tie, originally scheduled for Friday, September 9, 2022, has been moved to Monday.

The game will come off in Benin, Cotonou, after CAF rejected Kadigo's home ground, Stade de Kadiogo, in Ouagadougou for not meeting the standard.

Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between September 16 to 18, 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

Check out the full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Danlad Ibrahim

Fredrick Asare

Moise Pouaty

Defenders

Christopher Nettey

Samuel Appiah

John Tedeku

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Sherif Mohammed

Yussif Mubarik

Andrews Appau

Midfielders

Richard Boadu

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Ernest Osei Poku

Enoch Morrison

Richmond Lamptey

Dickson Afoakwa

Isaac Oppong

Nicholas Mensah

Attackers

Steven Mukwala

Georges Mfegue

Samuel Boateng

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: