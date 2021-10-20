CAF Champions League: Raddy Ovouka not ruled out of second leg against Wydad

Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka

Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka has not been ruled out of their CAF Champions League play-offs return leg against Wydad Casablanca.

Ovouka could be fit for the match in Morocco, according to multiple reports.



The Congolese suffered the injury during the first leg in Accra on Sunday, and initial reports said he won't be available when Hearts of Oak travel to Casablanca.



However, with four days to go, the Phobians are confident of Ovouka making the trip.

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu said Ovouka's injury affected their game plan despite winning 1-0 to earn a slim advantage.



The winner of the tie will progress to the group stage of the competition, while the loser drops to the CAF Confederation Cup.