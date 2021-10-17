CAF Champions League: Samuel Boadu names squad to face Wydad Athletic Club

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has named his squad ahead of their encounter against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians will still be without Awako Gladson due to unknown reasons while striker, Obeng Junior has still not recovered from the injury he picked up last season.



Caleb Amankwah and Emmanuel Nettey have both passed a late fitness test from an injury scare. Both players only began training this week but Boadu has been given a huge boost as they are available for selection on Sunday.



Raddy Ovouka who spent about two weeks on the sidelines after the Kamsar game, missing out on International duties as well is also fully fit for the cagey game



Goalkeeper Richard Attah also makes the squad returning from international duties full of confidence.



Head Coach, Samuel Boadu will look to build on his record after the Kamsar as he continues his first challenge at the CAF Club competition as a manager.

Below is a full list of the squad for the game:



GOALKEEPERS: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo, Benjamin Mensah



DEFENDERS: Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Nuru Sulley, James Sewornu, Caleb Amankwah, Sumaila Larry, Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, William Dankyi



MIDFIELDERS: Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Ibrahim Salifu, Salim Adams, Enock Asubonteng, Daniel Yeboah, Bernard Obuo, Anwar Abdul Basit



FORWARDS: Victor Aidoo, Razak Ali, Isaac Mensah., Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Franklin Owusu, Suraj Seidu, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Issah Abukah Issifu. Patrick Razak