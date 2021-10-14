CAF Champions League: Six Morocco national team players return to Wydad camp ahead of Hearts clash

Moroccan champions, Wydad Athletic Club, have been boosted by the return of their players from national assignment with the Atlas Lions ahead of their game against Accra Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League.
The Moroccan giants had about ten of their players representing their national teams during the international break, leaving the club's preparations in limbo.
Manager Walid Regragui earlier expressed concerns about the unavailability of his stars as Morocco played Guinea Bissau during the break.
However, the players have now been released and are set to depart for Ghana on Thursday ahead of Sunday's big game in the round of 32.
Meanwhile, Wydad's foreign-based players Simon Msova of Tanzania, Libya's Muayyad Al-Lafi, and Congolese Gay Mbenza are yet to report to camp.
Accra Hearts of Oak progressed to the round of 32 after cruising past Clube Industriel de Kamsar of Guinea last month.
Kofi Kordzi and Samed Adams netted the goals in the 2-0 win in Accra.
