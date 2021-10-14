CAF Champions League: WAC to arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco will arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of the first-leg CAF Champions League preliminary round against Accra Hearts of Oak.
The delegation of the Moroccan giants was scheduled to travel to the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday.
However, the team has been forced to make modifications following the late arrival of reserve players and those on international duty.
The reserve players featured in a friendly against Sierra Leone while a number of their stars were on international duty.
Moroccan international Ayoub Amloud was called up for duty while Simon Msoufa represented Tanzania with Moayad Al-Lafi featuring for Libya.
The North African giants will be without injured Reda Jaadi for the match against the Ghanaian giants.
The team is expected to arrive with a private jet on Friday at the Kotoka International Airport.
- Injured Hearts of Oak duo Caleb Amankwah and Emmanuel Nettey may be available on Sunday
- 'Hearts of Oak will win CAF Champions League if they eliminate WAC of Morocco' – Former striker Reuben Senyo
- Hearts of Oak will be ready for Wydad Athletic - Communications Director
- CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah 'likely' to miss Wydad clash
- Hearts of Oak request to have fans at stadium for Wydad clash
- Read all related articles