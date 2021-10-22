CAF Champions League: We hope to get fair officiating against WAC - Kwame Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo, Communication Director for Hearts of Oak

The Communication Director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the club is focused on winning against Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) of Morocco in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture and has also called for fair officiating.

Hearts of Oak go into the game with a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium kind courtesy of a goal scored in the 40th minute by Isaac Mensah.



The team left Accra yesterday via Emirates Airline to Dubai before making transit to Casablanca.



Coach Samuel Boadu named a 24-man squad for the trip including Raddy Ovouka and Caleb Amankwah who have both made a quick return from injury.



Speaking in an interview before the team’s departure, Kwame Opare Addo said the team will be hoping to get good officiating in their game against WAC as they are confident and poised to secure qualification.



“The plan is to make sure that we keep the focus and concentration and put smiles on the faces of our supporters. We want to make Ghana proud. Our focus is not just to go there, sit down and expect them to beat us.

“We want to qualify after the 90 minutes. We are hoping that the referee from Gabon will give us fair officiating which is the spirit of the game”.



Below is a full list of the 24-man squad traveling to Morocco for the game.



Goalkeepers



Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo, Ben Mensah



Defenders

Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amankwah, Sumaila Larry, Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, William Dankyi



Midfielders



Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Ibrahim Salifu, Salim Adams, Enock Asubonteng.



Forwards



Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah., Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Suraj Seidu, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Patrick Razak.