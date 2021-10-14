CAF Champions League: Wydad assistant coach and physical trainer test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the Wydad AC delegation travelling to Ghana to face Accra Hearts of Oak have tested positive for COVID-19, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.
The Moroccan giants will take on Ghana champions Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the CAF Champions League.
The entire Wydadie delegation carried out screening tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday in anticipation of the trip to Ghana on Friday.
It turned out that two members of the staff of the Casablanca team, the assistant coach and the physical trainer, are positive and can't make the trip.
Wydad are expected to arrive in Accra on Friday for the 1st leg encounter of the First Round of the competition against the Phobians.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the green light for the presence of 2,000 supporters for the match.
- Injured Hearts of Oak duo Caleb Amankwah and Emmanuel Nettey may be available on Sunday
- CAF Champions League: WAC to arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of Hearts of Oak clash
- CAF Champions League: Six Morocco national team players return to Wydad camp ahead of Hearts clash
- 'Hearts of Oak will win CAF Champions League if they eliminate WAC of Morocco' – Former striker Reuben Senyo
- Hearts of Oak will be ready for Wydad Athletic - Communications Director
- Read all related articles