CAF Champions League: Wydad coach unperturbed by first leg defeat to Hearts of Oak

Wydad Casablanca second assistant coach Al Miskin [L]

Wydad Casablanca second assistant coach Al Miskin has said they will eliminate Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League despite the Phobians winning the first leg of play-offs tie.

Hearts of Oak beat Wydad 1-0 in Accra and will travel to Casablanca next weekend confident of progressing to the group stage of the competition.



Issac Mensah scored the only goal of the tight contest as he controlled a brilliant cross by Ibrahim Salifu into the net a few minutes before halftime.



The Phobians were unable to extend their lead and Wydad had a late goal correctly ruled out for offside at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 1-0 result means advantage Hearts of Oak heading into the second leg, but Al Miskin is extremely confident Wydad will produce a comeback.

“This loss is not a problem for us at all because we know we can overturn the results come Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco," he said.



Al Miskin had to lead the team because head coach Walid Regragui and assistant coach could not make the trip because they tested positive for coronavirus.



Wydad will hope to have them both back in the dugout for Sunday.