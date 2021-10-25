CAF Champions League: Wydad players get $3000 each for mauling Hearts of Oak

Wydad AC players

Wydad AC players and the technical team have been rewarded for their heavy home win over Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The Moroccan champions thrashed the Ghanaian giants 6-1 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca to book their place in the group stage.



The Wydadis qualify on a 6-2 aggregate after losing 1-0 to Hearts last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Wydad President Said Naciri promised the team a US$3000 each ahead of Sunday's game.

Two goals from Tanzania striker Saimon HappyGod Msuva and one each from Ayman El Hassouni, Yahya Jabrane, Achraf Dari and Ayoub El Amloud ensured the victory was achieved.



Winger Patrick Razak got the consolation for the Phobians who drop to the Confederation Cup play-off round.