CAF Champions League: Wydad to face Hearts of Oak without coach Walid Regragui after contracting coronavirus

Head coach of Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco, Walid Regragui

Wydad Athletic Club will be missing the services of head coach Walid Regragui on Sunday, October 17, 2021, when they face Accra Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier champions will host Wydad in the 1st leg of the First Round at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Regragui won't be travelling with his team to Ghana for the match after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.



The Wydadie delegation carried out screening tests on Wednesday and on Thursday ahead of their journey to Ghana.

Already the assistant coach and physical trainer had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.



The Wydad team are expected in Accra on Friday with a chartered flight from the Mohamed V Airport in Casablanca.



The Moroccan giants will also miss midfielders Reda Jaadi, Soufiane Karkach, and Salaheddine Benyachou who have all been ruled out due to injuries.