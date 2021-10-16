CAF Champions League: Wydad without five key players for Hearts of Oak clash

Reda Jaadi is among five players ruled out of the game due to injury

Wydad Casablanca have been hit by injuries and will face Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League without five key players, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The Moroccan champions arrived in Ghana on Friday night and Reda Jaadi, Théophile Tsomo, Gaye Mpenza, Salahuddin Benisho and Jalal Daoudi were not part of the squad.



These players have all been ruled out of Sunday's encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium because of injuries.



Their star man Salahuddin Benisho underwent surgery recently and midfielder Reda Jaadi is out for six weeks because of a severe ankle injury.

Tsomo, Mpenza and Daoudi are all carrying various injuries, leaving Wydad with a depleted squad.



The Phobians will hope for a really good result in the first leg.



The return leg will be played in a week's time in Casablanca.