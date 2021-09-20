CAF Champions league: Hearts ease past CI Kamsar to book a spot in second round

Hearts of Oak

Source: GNA

Two late second-half goals from Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured a 2-0 victory for Accra Hearts of Oak against their Guinean counterparts Club Industriel de Kamsar in a fascinating encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Substitute Kofi Kordzi broke the deadlock for Hearts in the 84th minute with a well-struck free-kick outside the penalty box while Salim Adams also came off the bench to double the lead for Hearts with a ferocious hit.



Hearts of Oak were largely dominant in the first half with Isaac Mensah and Afriyie Barnieh coming close but the CI Kamsar goalkeeper did produce some excellent saves to deny the home team.



The Guinean side largely adopted the counter-attack play but the Robert Addo and Mohammed Alhassan were superb in defence for Hearts as they curtailed most of their attacking incursions.



The first half ended scoreless.



Hearts started the second half on the front foot as they looked to break the stubborn defence of the away side.



Emmanuel Nettey came close for the Phobians in the early stages of the second half but his long-range drive narrowly went wide.

The Guinean side seemed content with taking the game into penalties as they deployed some delaying tactics to the frustration of the Hearts.



But Kofi Kordzi who came for Frederick Ansah Botchway in the 77th minute took matters into his hands and struck home a 25-yard free-kick to give Hearts the deserved lead in the 84th minute.



Salim Adams who was acquired from New Edubiase scored his debut goal for the Phobians with a ferocious strike outside the penalty box to secure a comfortable victory for the Phobians.



Hearts after this major scalp against the Guinean side will now face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the second round of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.



Hearts would host them in the first leg encounter on October 15, 2021, and will travel to Morocco six days later to face them in the second leg encounter.