CAF Confed. Cup: Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu handed SC de Gagnoa vs JS Saoura clash

WhatsApp Image 2021 01 17 At 10.59.55 PM 1.jpeg Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu has been handed the Confederation Cup Match between Sporting Club de Gagnoa (Ivory Coast) and JS Saoura (Algeria).

The match will played October 8, 2022 at the Stade Yamoussoukro.

He will be assisted by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka and Tijani Mohammed with Abdul Latif Qadiri as the Fourth Official.

Match Commissioner for the match is Claude Mahounou Paqui from Benin.

