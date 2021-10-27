CAF Confederation Cup: Kwame Opoku backs Hearts of Oak to eliminate JS Saoura

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku

USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku has backed Accra Hearts of Oak to knock out Algeria side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.

The Phobians will take on the Algerian club in a two-legged encounter with the winner set to advance to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.



The first leg matches will be played between November 26-28, 2021 while the second leg will take place on December, 3 – 5 2021.



"I see that Hearts of Oak have the upper hand over them (JS Saoura)," Opoku told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"This is because Saoura will come to Ghana for the first leg match and they will not open up, they will not let the game flow in order not to concede plenty of goals and so we have the advantage."



"We must make sure to kill the game here else it will be very difficult over there."



Accra Hearts of Oak were demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 7-2 on aggregate to Wydad Athletic Club in the final qualification round of the CAF Champions League.