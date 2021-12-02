CAF Confederation Cup play-offs: Hearts of Oak name 23-man squad for JS Saoura clash in Algeria

Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named a 23-man squad for the game against JS Saoura of Algeria in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Ghana Premier League champions go into the second leg with a 2-0 lead in the first leg.



Goals from Salifu Ibrahim and Agyenim Boateng ensured the Phobians have that advantage ahead of the return leg on Sunday.



The Phobians have been handed a massive boost with the return of Salisu Ibrahim who has been declared fit to travel with the squad for the game.



Hearts of Oak will depart to Algeria on Wednesday and are expected to arrive in the country on Friday for the game.



Below is the travelling squad:

Team Hearts for Algeria;



Richard Atta, Fataw Mohammed, William Denkyi, Mohammed Alhassan, James Sewornu, Ansah Botchway, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Isaac Mensah, Kofi Kodji, Afriyie Barnie



Richard Baidoo, Emmanuel Nettey, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amakwa, Victor Aidoo, Suraj Seidu, Agyenim Boateng, Raddy Ovouka, Asubonteng Enock, Larry Sumaila, Patrick Razark and Ayi Richmond







