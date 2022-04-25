CAF Confederations Cup: Richard Ofori, Kwame Peprah help Orlando Pirates to reach semifinals

Richard Ofori

Ghanaians Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah played key roles as South African club Orlando Pirates reached the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals on Sunday with a penalty shootout victory over Tanzanian visitors Simba.

Pirates won a stoppage-ridden quarterfinal second leg 1-0 in Soweto thanks to a headed goal from forward Peprah, with TV replays shown belatedly suggesting he was offside.



The only goal came just after Democratic Republic of Congo-born Simba forward Crispin Mugalu, who had been cautioned earlier, was shown a red card for a studs-up tackle.



Peprah tied an ill-tempered two-leg showdown at 1-1 on aggregate after Simba won the first encounter through a disputed Shomari Kapombe penalty in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.



Unlike Europe, where Uefa ties go to extra time first, Africa heads straight to penalties and Pirates won the shootout 4-3 with goalkeeper Ofori converting the kick that took the Buccaneers through.

Pirates will know who they face next only at midnight South African time as the Libyan derby between Al Ahly Tripoli and Al Ittihad begins at 2000 GMT in Benghazi.



The late kick-off is due to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with most players observing a dawn-to-dusk fast, then eating and drinking before preparing for matches.



Ahly or Ittihad, whose first leg ended goalless, will have home advantage over Pirates on May 8 with the return match on May 15. No date or venue has been announced for the final.