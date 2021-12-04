CAF Inter-Club Competitions: How Ghanaian Clubs have performed after winning the first leg at home by 2-0

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Despite being the fifth Ghanaian club to take part in CAF- Inter-Club Competitions, Hearts of Oak were the first team from Ghana to go into an away second leg match with a 2-0 first-leg win at home.

The Phobians beat Real Banjul of Gambia 2-0 at home in their 1979 Champions' Cup (now Champions League) second-round tie. The return fixture in Banjul ended 1-1 with Hearts winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate.



Overall Ghanaian clubs have been in this situation on fifteen previous occasions with the Ghanaian clubs progressing after the second leg nine occasions.



Five of these ties were decided on penalties with Berekum Chelsea the only Ghanaian side to progress to the next stage.



Details of all the fifteen ties.

1979: Hearts 2-0 Real Banjul (GAM) CC Real Banjul 1-1 Hearts (Hearts won 3 -1 on aggregate).



1985: Kotoko 2-0 AC Leopards (KEN) CWC AC Leopards 2-0 Kotoko (Leopards won 5-4 on penalties).



1986: Hearts 2-0 Wallidan (GAM) CC Wallidan 1-1 Hearts (Hearts won 3-1 on aggregate).



1987: Okwawu 2-0 Kalamu (DRC) CWC Kalamu 1- 1 Okwawu (Okwawu won 3-1 on aggregate).

1988: Kotoko 2-0 FC 105 (GAB) CC FC 105 2- 0 Kotoko (FC 105 won 4-2 on penalties).



1990: Hearts 2-0 Club African (TUN)CWC Club African 2 - 0 Hearts (African won 6-5 on penalties).



1997: Kotoko 2-0 Manga Sports (GAB) Caf Cup Manga Sports 2-1 Kotoko (Kotoko won 3-2 on aggregate).



1999: Kotoko 2-0 Ndzimba (GAB) CWC Ndzimba 2-1 Kotoko (Kotoko won 3-2 on aggregate).

2002: Kotoko 2-0 Sonangol(ANG) CWC Sonangol 2-2 Kotoko (Kotoko won 4-2 on aggregate).



2004: Kotoko 2-0 WAC (MOR) Conf. Cup WAC 1-1 Kotoko (Kotoko won 3-1 on aggregate).



2007: Ashantigold 2-0 FAR (MOR) CL FAR 2-0 Ashantigold (FAR won 7-6 on penalties).



2014: Chelsea 2-0 Atlabara (SS) CL Atlabara 2-0 Chelsea (Chelsea won 3-0 on penalties).

2014: Dwarfs 2-0 Petro Atletico (ANG) Conf Cup Petro Atletico 4-0 Dwarfs (Atletico won 4-2 on aggregate).



2014: Medeama 2-0 Zesco UTD (ZAM) Conf Cup Zesco UTD 1-0 Medeama (Medeama won 2-1 on aggregate).



2019/20: Kotoko 2-0 Etoile (TUN) CL Etoile 3-0 Kotoko (Etoile won 3-2 on aggregate).



Note: CC: Champions'Cup CL : Champions League CWC: Cup Winners Cup.