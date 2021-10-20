CAF President Patrice Motsepe arrives in Ghana, meets Vice President Bawumia

Kurt Okraku, Dr. Bawumia, Patrice Motsepe and Mustapha Ussif

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Ghana for his two-day working visit.

The South African billionaire, who become the continent's football head earlier this year, touched down in Accra on Wednesday morning.



He was welcomed by Ghana Football Association President (GFA) Kurt Okraku, who also doubles as WAFU Zone B head, at the Kotoka International Airport.



And had a meeting with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House. Sports Minister Hon Mustapha Ussif and Kurt Okraku were in attendance.



Dr Motsepe will be the Special Guest at the Youth connects Programme – an initiative of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I feel honoured to be in Ghana to participate in this Youth summit and also to meet the football community. I feel very proud of Ghana and your achievements as a country," Motsepe said.

"It’s good to help the Youth and so I am glad to be here to share ideas with the Youth and also to meet the President of the Republic of Ghana and other top officials."



"You inspire me and all of us. Ghanaians do so well all over the world, my favourite professor back in school was a Ghanaian - Philip Amoah and he was such a brilliant man. Ghanaians work hard, and study hard and have integrity".



The GFA will later organize a breakfast Meeting for him at the Kempinski Hotel where he will meet Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Football stakeholders, GFA Executive Council Members, Corporate Ghana, past and present football administrators and the Media.



Dr Patrice Motsepe will round up his visit with a donation at the Dworwulu Special School before a brief session with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif on Thursday evening.



This is Dr Patrice Motsepe’s first visit to Ghana since he was elected into office as President of CAF in March 2021.