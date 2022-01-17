0
CAF President Patrice Motsepe donates $200,000 to the Catholic Church of Cameroon

Motsepe Pat 610x400.png President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe went to attend a church service today at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yaoundé, Cameroon and donated US$200 000 to the Catholic Church of Cameroon on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation. He was accompanied by the CAF Secretary-General, Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba who also attended the church service.

