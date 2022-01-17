CAF President Patrice Motsepe donates $200,000 to the Catholic Church of Cameroon

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe went to attend a church service today at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yaoundé, Cameroon and donated US$200 000 to the Catholic Church of Cameroon on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation.
The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe went to attend a church service today at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yaoundé, Cameroon and donated US$200 000 to the Catholic Church of Cameroon on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation. He was accompanied by the CAF Secretary-General, Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba who also attended the church service.
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Related Articles:
- 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Champions Algeria beaten by Equatorial Guinea
- We can’t keep conceding late goals – Gyan disappointed with Ghana draw against Gabon
- Ghana gradually losing her fear factor in football – Saddick Adams laments
- 2021 AFCON: Benjamin Tetteh handed three-match ban for punching Gabon player during chaos
- Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris blast Black Stars
- Read all related articles