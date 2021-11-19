CAF President Patrice Motsepe won’t defend you – GFA to SAFA

Kurt Okraku

The President of Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has cautioned the South African Football Association not to think of involving the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe in their protest to FIFA.



SAFA on Monday reported Ghana to the World football governing body, FIFA requesting it to investigate their 1-0 loss to the West African nation.



The South Africans proceeded to organize a press conference making several damning allegations against Ghana with the belief that the CAF president who is a South African will intervene for them.



But in a sharp rebuttal, the GFA President, Kurt Okraku has cautioned Patrice Motsepe to step aside for FIFA to have an independent judgement on the case.

“I want to tell Danny Jordaan that he cannot drag the President of CAF into this. Motsepe is the President of CAF and not the President of SAFA. He doesn’t call the shots at SAFA,” Kurt Okraku stated on Thursday.



According to him, “We voted for Motsepe to represent a truly democratic African football and not to take sides. The Motsepe that I know will never take sides and I don’t expect him to take sides.”



He went on to explain that Ghana will defend its legitimate win over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



He said, “Our country and FA will defend our own. We won’t allow losers to manipulate because people must be real about the changing times.”



FIFA has directed the GFA to submit documents as a response to the protest South Africa has lodged.



