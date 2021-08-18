CAF President woos private sector support for African Football

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has called on the private sector to invest in the African game.

The astute businessman since his election as President of the governing body of African Football has consistently pushed for the African game to receive the necessary financial input for the development of the game.



He has been known for clamouring for support from Corporate Bodies across the continent to help develop the game on the continent.



Motsepe, while addressing the media at the Total Energies AFCON Draw encouraged corporate bodies across the continent to get involved in the game and he believes their involvement will yield great results for them as well as the game.

“We also encourage the private sector. We do business in many countries in Africa, and I can encourage business in all of the 54 countries,” Dr. Patrice Motsepe said.



“It makes good business sense to sponsor and partner with football in each and every country in Africa. So I am encouraging the private sector, continue to do well.”



“We want you to make money but we also want you to partner with our people. We want you to invest in football because when you invest in football, you are part of the challenges, the dreams and you’re also contributing to the growth of the economy in Africa,” Dr Patrice Motsepe added.