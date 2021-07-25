CAF Women’s CL: Hasaacas Ladies lose 2-0 to River Angels in Abidjan

Hasaacas Ladies lost to their Nigerian opponents in Abidjan

Hasaacas Ladies made a false start at the WAFU Zone B tournament after losing 2-0 to Nigerian champions River Angels on Saturday, 24 July 2021 in Abidjan.

The Sekondi-based should have got ahead two-zero before the tenth-minute mark but the profligacy of striker Doris Boaduwaa cost them.



Under two minutes, she was put through by Rahma Jafar but Boaduwaa shockingly directed her contact wide.



After 13 minutes, Millot Pokua’s pass took a deflection and the ball dropped in front of Boaduwaa and this time she side netted.

Angels found the back of the net in the 17th minute when Deborah Abiodun connected home from close range after goalkeeper Grace Banwah hesitated in coming out for a pullout from the right flank.



Mary-Ann Ezenagu doubled their lead on 54 minutes when she stole the ball from captain Janet Egyir and shimmied Banwah before striking it into the net.



The Ghanaian champions must now win their next match against AS Police of Niger to remain in contention for reaching the finals of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in Egypt later this year.