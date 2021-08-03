CAF Women’s CL: Hasaacas beat USFA to qualify for final

The win qualifies Hasaacas Ladies to the CAF Women’s Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies are through to the finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers after overcoming Union Sportive des Forces Armees (USFA) of Burkina Faso in semifinal clash on Monday in Abidjan.

The Ghanaian champions won 2-0 with goals from Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwa.



Hasaacas Ladies defender Pepertual Agyekum was denied twice by the goal post after their slow start.



Despite being unlucky in the early stages of the game, Hasmal were put into the lead by attacker Veronica Appiah in the 34th minute.

Appiah headed home from a Doris Boaduwaa cross after she was left unmarked in the 18-yard box.



Doris Boaduwaa pounced on a pass from Evlyn Badu to score Hasaacas Ladies’ second.



The win qualifies Hasaacas Ladies to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League which will be held in Egypt in October.