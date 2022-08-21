0
Menu
Sports

CAF Women’s CL qualification: Ampem Darkoa Ladies ease past USFA

Ampem Darkoa Ladies E578765 Ampem Darkoa vs USFA

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC have made the first step towards securing qualification to this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League competition.

Last year when CAF staged the maiden edition of the women’s champions league, Hasaacas Ladies represented Ghana and did so well.

Unfortunately, the team lost to the Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart in the finals of the tournament.

After winning the Ghana Women’s Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Ampem Darko Ladies have been selected to represent Ghana in the regional qualification to the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Starting the qualifiers in WAFA Zone B today, Ampem Darkoa Ladies made light work of USFA and have secured a fantastic 3-0 win

On the matchday, there were goals from Elizabeth Owusua and Mavis Owusu as well as an own goal from USFA.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper