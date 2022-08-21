CAF Women’s CL qualification: Ampem Darkoa Ladies ease past USFA

Ampem Darkoa vs USFA

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC have made the first step towards securing qualification to this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League competition.

Last year when CAF staged the maiden edition of the women’s champions league, Hasaacas Ladies represented Ghana and did so well.



Unfortunately, the team lost to the Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart in the finals of the tournament.



After winning the Ghana Women’s Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Ampem Darko Ladies have been selected to represent Ghana in the regional qualification to the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Starting the qualifiers in WAFA Zone B today, Ampem Darkoa Ladies made light work of USFA and have secured a fantastic 3-0 win



On the matchday, there were goals from Elizabeth Owusua and Mavis Owusu as well as an own goal from USFA.