CAF Women’s Champions League: ASFAR of Morocco secure bronze after beating Malabo Kings 3-1

Players of ASFAR Morocco during the CAF Women's Champions Legue

Morocco's ASFAR have won bronze at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League after they impressively beat Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the third-place playoff on Thursday.

ASFAR, who were beaten in the semi-final by Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies, defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 at 30 June Stadium, Cairo.



Fatima Tagnaout scored early in the 10th minute of first half to end it that way. After the break, Malabo King's was able to equalize with Carolina Martins Pereira’s goal.



In the 60th minute, Malabo’s goalkeeper made a mistake that Ghizlane Chebbak took advantage of, to score the second goal for her team.

Chebbak then doubled her goal and scored the third for her team before the final whistle, to win the Woman of The Match award and end it 3-1.



The final of what has been largely a successful tournament will be played on Friday with Hasaacas Ladies taking on Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.