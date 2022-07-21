0
CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Group B along with USFA, Athleta FC and Bayelsa Queens FC

AMPPEN File photo of Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who won double in the 2021/22 season will face Burkina Faso's USFA, Athleta FC of Togo and Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens FC.

The tournament is expected to start on 13th August this year with the Ghanaian champions hoping to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises of AS Abidjan, Espor of Benin and Nigeria's AS Police.

The tournament will be held in Ivory Coast, with the best two from Zone B qualify for the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

 

