CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Group B along with USFA, Athleta FC and Bayelsa Queens FC
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who won double in the 2021/22 season will face Burkina Faso's USFA, Athleta FC of Togo and Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens FC.
The tournament is expected to start on 13th August this year with the Ghanaian champions hoping to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League.
Meanwhile, Group A comprises of AS Abidjan, Espor of Benin and Nigeria's AS Police.
The tournament will be held in Ivory Coast, with the best two from Zone B qualify for the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 2022 CAF Awards: Mane, Salah, Mendy compete for African best title
- Mane battles Salah as CAF reveals final 3 for Player of the Year award
- How Hearts of Oak sacked juju men before 2000 CAF Champions League success
- African Super League: Hearts, Kotoko and other giants could miss out?
- CAF release final shortlist for CAF Player of the Year award
- Read all related articles