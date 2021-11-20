CAF Women’s Champions League: Evelyn Badu wins top scorer award

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu

Hasaacas Ladies star, Evelyn Badu has won the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League top scorer award.

Evelyn Badu scored five goals at the tournament, more than any player, and received her prize on Friday evening after her club lost the ultimate trophy to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



She scored twice in Hasaacas Ladies' first game which they won 3-0 against Malabo Kings and registered another two goals in the second match against AS Mande.



Badu didn't score in the last group game against Wadi Degla but returned to the score sheet in the semi-final win over ASFAR Rabat.

Badu was not on target in the final as Mamelodi Sundowns won 2-0 to secure the title.



