Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu

Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu has emerged as the leading scorer of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League.

The 19-year-old scored a brace against AS Mande on Monday evening at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in al-Qāhirah, Cairo.



She also scored a double during the group A opener against Malabo Kings.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder now has 4 goals in the competition.