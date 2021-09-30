CAF Women's Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies drawn in Group A

Hasaacas Ladies

Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn in Group A of the CAF Women's Champions League alongside Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali and Malabo Kings FC (Equatorial Guinea).

The Ghana Women's Premier League champions entered into the competition as winners of WAFU Zone B.



Yusif Basigi's side defeated Nigerian club River Angels in the final to win the tournament.



At the draw held in CAF's headquarters on Wednesday, Hasaacas Ladies were pitted against hosts Wadi Delga of Egypt, Malian champions AS Mande and Malabo Kings.

The Ghanaian side will begin their campaign against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea.



In Group B, runners up in the WAFU Zone B River Angels were pitted against Vihiga Queens FC of Kenya, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, ASFAR Club of Morocco.