CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies make winning start

Hasaacas Ladies secured a dominant win over Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea

Hasaacas Ladies secured a dominant win over Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in their first match of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League on Friday.

The Ghanaian champions won 3-1 and are now level on points in Group A with Egyptian club Wadi Delga who beat Mali’s AS Mande earlier.



Hasaacas Ladies led at halftime courtesy of Evelyn Boadu’s fine strike.



Pepertual Agyekum added the second after the break before Malabo Kings halved the deficit in the final moments of the game.

But Boadu got his second to ensure a convincing win.



Hasaacas Ladies’ next match is on Monday against Mande.